DEVOTIONAL: What the fool says

By Richard Dodson
mycouriertribune.com
 8 days ago

Psalms 14: 1 The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.” They are corrupt, they do abominable deeds; there is none who does good. The phrase “in his heart” is used in the Old Testament to describe a man and his thoughts. In this case, the fool has decided and declared to himself there is no God. The Psalmist calls this man a fool. Why?

