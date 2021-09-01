CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free College Football Picks For Today 9/1/2021

 8 days ago

Temple vs. Rutgers—College football pick is Rutgers Scarlet Knights -14. Rutgers showed improvement under Greg Shiano last season. Offensively they put up 26.7 points per game which was 13 more in 2019. Every game was against a Big Ten school. They return 21 starters from last year and all on offense. Temple finished 1-6 last year seeing drop off on both sides of the football. They break in a first year starting quarterback and all three are first year starters on the defensive live. Secondary also inexperienced. Final two road games last year resulted in losses by 25 at UCF and 35 at Tulane. Once a strong defensive program the team has slipped under head coach Rod Carey. Last year the Owls allowed 37.1 points and 433 yards per game with 4.8 yards per rush attempt. On offense they were hurt at quarterback with transfers. Play Rutgers -14.

