Google My Business Optimizations for MSPs: 5 Tips to Stand Out in 2021

In business, we think of a “crash plan” as it pertains to the backup of our critical infrastructure. Databases and information that need to be connected and backed up in order for us to run our businesses in a global economy. Typically this includes a form of off-premise data backup that allows you to access the information from anywhere. These processes in our business world are what provide us with the flexibility to have team members around the globe, all working on and accessing the same information. It’s also a function of security, should the unfortunate happen, which is a data breach.