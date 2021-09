Virgin Australia operated the first direct flights between Adelaide and Launceston in more than 20 years with the airline’s inaugural services take-off on September 7. First announced last month with a series of Virgin Australia network changes to navigate border restrictions, the Adelaide-Launceston flights will operate three-times per week, connecting up to 4,200 travelers each month with some of the country’s best food and wine, culture and natural wonders. The direct services will also generate a much-needed boost to the local tourism industry, while allowing more Virgin Australia employees to return to the skies.