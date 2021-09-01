CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Drunken driver strikes pedestrian outside EC tavern

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman who was intoxicated pinned a pedestrian between two vehicles outside an Eau Claire tavern, police say.

Michelle L. Kiefer, 45, N3728 1008th St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of causing injury by hit and run and misdemeanor counts of second-offense drunken driving, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

Kiefer is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Sept. 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to the Do Dodge Inn, 1339 Menomonie St., at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 20 for a vehicle and pedestrian crash.

A man told an officer he was standing outside his vehicle smoking a cigarette when a vehicle parked across from him began to back out of a stall.

The man said the vehicle backed into him, pinning him between the rear bumper and his vehicle. The man said he yelled at the driver. As the driver drove off, the man said he punched and broke her rear window.

The man sustained an injured knee.

A witness said the driver, later identified as Kiefer, exited her vehicle and went into the tavern without checking to see if the man she hit was OK.

A police officer found Kiefer sitting at the bar and asked her to step outside. The bartender said she did not serve Kiefer any drinks after the crash occurred.

The officer noticed Kiefer’s eyes were glassy and her eyelids were droopy. Her speech was also slurred.

Kiefer denied having any recollection of the crash. Kiefer asked how the man was doing and admitted she knew she was not safe to drive.

The officer told the woman she would be transported to the Police Department to perform field sobriety tests. A short time later, Kiefer tried to push past police and needed to be restrained and detained in handcuffs to keep her from pulling away. She was then placed in a squad car and taken to the Police Department.

Kiefer showed signs of impairment when she performed field sobriety tests. A breath test showed her blood alcohol level was 0.3, which is nearly four times the legal limit for driving.

Kiefer refused to submit to a chemical test of her blood.

Kiefer was previously convicted of drunken driving in April 2012 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charge, Kiefer could be sentenced to up to nine months in prison.

Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Woman gets prison for large attempted meth purchase

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman will spend five years in prison for attempting to purchase a pound of methamphetamine. May Xue L. Kong, 38, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and an unrelated felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Police: EC woman exposes infant to meth, cocaine

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her 2-month-old daughter to methamphetamine and cocaine, police say. Kaya R. Francel, 23, 1232 S. Dewey St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child. Francel is free on a $1,000 signature bond,...

