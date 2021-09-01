CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Wednesday's letters

 8 days ago

I am thankful that two of my son’s doctors signed Sunday’s News & Record column, “Vaccinate, mask up to protect our children” (Aug. 29). As the mom of a child under 12 who has special needs, it has been imperative for his health and well-being for others to do the selfless acts of masking up and vaccinating. For more than 18 months I have listened to the efforts of the very vocal and fearful proclaim that masks are akin to abuse and attacks on their personal freedom. But when these people walk around maskless and refuse a vaccination, they are placing the health of others at risk.

