Greensboro, NC

Richard and Sandra Koritz: Thiessen attacks Joe Biden at any cost

By Richard, Sandra Koritz
greensboro.com
 8 days ago

In response to Marc A. Thiessen’s Aug. 19 column, “Biden is blaming everyone but himself”:. Ever since the Trump-led Jan. 6 insurrectionary assault on the Capitol, where Congress tabulated the official Electoral College vote formalizing the election of President Biden and Vice President Harris, this Washington Post hack has focused all his vitriol on discrediting President Biden. In this way, Thiessen has helped to keep alive the Trumpist insurrectionary movement based on the Big Lie that Trump had been robbed of the 2020 presidential election, a lie exposed by Republican state election officials and even by Attorney General William Barr — who had previously turned the Justice Department into a private army of legal defenders of Trump.

