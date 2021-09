A federal prosecutor says a husband and wife from North Carolina have pleaded guilty to transporting people living in the country illegally onto a U.S. Marine base by boat. Acting U.S. Attorney G. Norman Acker III says Timothy Scott Belcher and Georgina Belcher of Jacksonville brought three foreign nationals living illegally in the U.S. onto Camp Lejeune by bypassing the base gate and taking them from Jacksonville to a boat dock on base. Acker says the Belchers pleaded guilty to bringing in and harboring certain people living illegally in the U.S. They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release.