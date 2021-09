WAYNE, Ill. (CBS) — A devastated dog owner in Kane County said Thursday that his neighbor shot and killed one of his beloved pets. The Kane County Sheriff’s Department late Thursday was going over security video showing the man’s two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside his home in Wayne. When they reached the river, the owner said his neighbor opened fire – killing his dog, Ludwig. The neighbor told police the dogs were on his property and acting aggressive. “I ran down there. She had my dog, and I stood – I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” said dog owner Joe Petit. “The...