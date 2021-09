ATHENS, Ga. -- Georgia took on Clemson Saturday night without a familiar face on the sideline. The program's head of sports medicine, Ron Courson, didn't make the trip to Charlotte because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Based on the number of Bulldogs who made the trip, it didn't appear as if Courson's bout with the virus became a widespread issue with players and coaches, but Kirby Smart is still concerned. According to the sixth-year head coach, the Bulldogs are dealing with COVID more right now than they have in 2021.