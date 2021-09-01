Tiger Tennis Erases Ellison
The Tiger Tennis Team took on Ellison in their second district match of the season this evening. The Tigers came out to make a statement sweeping doubles going 7 and 0. The dominant played continued in singles, with the Tigers not dropping a singles match going 12 and 0. The overall match count was 19-0. This puts the team at 6-3 on the season and 2-0 in district play. Next match will be this Friday at Lampasas High School. Go Big Red!beltontigerathletics.com
Comments / 0