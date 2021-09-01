CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Tennis Erases Ellison

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiger Tennis Team took on Ellison in their second district match of the season this evening. The Tigers came out to make a statement sweeping doubles going 7 and 0. The dominant played continued in singles, with the Tigers not dropping a singles match going 12 and 0. The overall match count was 19-0. This puts the team at 6-3 on the season and 2-0 in district play. Next match will be this Friday at Lampasas High School. Go Big Red!

