Tiger Tennis Erases Ellison

EDWARDSVILLE – Look at the schedules of other girl’s high school tennis teams and you’ll be hard-pressed to find one as long and competitive as the 2021-22 season for Edwardsville High School. An impressive feat while the Midwest and entire nation are still trying to get back to normal as we deal with COVID-19. Being able to assemble such a season is thanks to the players in Edwardsville’s community, the coaching staff, the parents, and the players.