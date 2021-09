PORTLAND, Ore — A Texas man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to an assault on a federal officer at a Portland protest in July of last year. According to authorities, Jacob Michael Gaines, 23, was seen using a hammer to damage a barricaded entrance to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland on July 11. Officials say when officers attempted to exit the courthouse, Gaines struck an officer with a hammer multiple times, in the shoulder, neck and upper back.