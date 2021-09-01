CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
80-Pound Cougar That Was Being Kept as a Pet Removed From New York City Apartment

By Gavin Evans
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-month-old female cougar that (for now) weighs roughly 80-pounds was taken out of a New York City apartment last week after its owners gave it up to the authorities. The animal, whose nickname is Sasha, was surrendered on Thursday according to a release from Kelly Donithan, the director of animal disaster response for the Humane Society of the United States. In addition to the Humane Society, other groups attending the transfer of said animal included the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the NYPD.

