Lower Saucon Township, PA

More of Meadows Road Bridge Collapses into Saucon Creek

By Josh Popichak
sauconsource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of a hurricane-fueled rainstorm that could bring significant flooding to the area, more of the historic Meadows Road Bridge has collapsed into the Saucon Creek. A center section of a stone wall that began to crumble in April has become a gaping chasm in the bridge’s north side, where a pile of rubble in the creekbed has grown higher, raising concerns about the flow of water under and through the now-decrepit span.

