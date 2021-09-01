More of Meadows Road Bridge Collapses into Saucon Creek
On the eve of a hurricane-fueled rainstorm that could bring significant flooding to the area, more of the historic Meadows Road Bridge has collapsed into the Saucon Creek. A center section of a stone wall that began to crumble in April has become a gaping chasm in the bridge’s north side, where a pile of rubble in the creekbed has grown higher, raising concerns about the flow of water under and through the now-decrepit span.sauconsource.com
