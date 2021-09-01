PM News Brief: St. George Arson, Fire Restrictions Lifted & Hunting And Fishing Access
Man Starts Fires At Three Places Of Worship In St. George. An arsonist lit fires at three Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings in St. George early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement chased Benjamin Johnson and eventually detained him inside Zion National Park. Johnson was booked into the Washington County jail Tuesday. He’s been charged with arson, reckless driving and fleeing. St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said the buildings will likely be closed for a few months. Stoker said several state and federal agencies are involved with the investigation. He said since houses of worship were involved, it’s being looked into as a hate crime. — Lexi Peery, St. George.www.kuer.org
