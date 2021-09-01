PM News Brief: St. George Arson, Fire Restrictions Lifted & Hunting And Fishing Access

Utah Afghans And Resettlement Agencies Prepare For More Refugees. Utah’s first Afghan Refugee arrived Tuesday night, with an estimated 500-600 more on the way. Resettlement agencies say they’re ready to assist when they arrive, though there isn’t much they can do to speed up the process. Afghans currently living in Utah, like college student Obaid Barakzai, worry their relatives won’t make it out of the country. He said his family’s home was damaged in the attack outside the Kabul airport and he’s been frantically contacting as many people as he can for help. Salt Lake City is one of 19 listed by the federal government as “welcoming” and “reasonably priced” for Afghan refugees, but the housing crisis does make it harder to help people resettle. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.