The Falcons’ roster, set on Tuesday, is nearly guaranteed to change Wednesday

The Falcons will have to get from 80 players to the final 53-man roster by next Tuesday’s 4:00 pm deadline. The players will have one more practice and the final preseason game with the Browns to battle for a roster spot on the final 53. There are plenty of position battles going on up and down the depth chart; there are starting jobs to be won, as well as the final handful of spots at the end of the roster. Arthur Smith stated we should expect starters to play this Sunday against Cleveland, so the starting left guard position battle will get hammered out — one of the last starting jobs up for grabs. Still, there are plenty of other players fighting for a roster spot; these are the Falcons entering the preseason finale on the roster bubble: