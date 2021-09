MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 2,000 Afghans will evacuate to the United States on the Special Immigrant Visa program. Nine of them are in or headed to Montana. “We currently are resettling three families in Montana,” said Eamon Fahey, deputy director at International Rescue Committee in Missoula. “All three of these cases had a sponsor, an active-duty military who wanted them to be resettled in Montana.”