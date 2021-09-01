Jaguars' Meyer considered vaccination status when making cuts

Society has decided that 21 is the maximum number of questions required to glean all the information someone may need on a given topic. Sure, the famous childhood game was 20 questions, but 50 Cent needed an extra one to figure out whether you would love him if he was down (and out), so let’s just defer to him. That number also serves as a solid gimmick ahead of the 2021 NFL season. So here are the 21 questions that will shape the league this year.