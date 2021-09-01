Jaguars' Meyer considered vaccination status when making cuts
The Jacksonville Jaguars took everything into account prior to submitting their final roster cuts on Tuesday, including a player's vaccination status. "Everyone was considered. That was part of the (considerations such as) production, let's start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not?" Meyer said, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco. "Can I say that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration."www.thescore.com
Comments / 1