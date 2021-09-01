CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

aespa Winter Accused of Abusing Pet Hamsters

By Alexa Lewis
kpopstarz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAespa member Winter, who was really embroiled in a cat abuse controversy, is again being accused of animal cruelty after revealing how she treated her pet hamsters. Keep on reading for all the details. Did aespa Winter Abuse Her Pet Hamsters?. On August 31, aespa member Winter spoke about her...

#Hamster#Animal Cruelty#Cat#Aespa#Tw Cw
