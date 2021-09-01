Caring heart, listening ear: Former police chief, mayor Tom Kelley dies

Tom Kelley’s public service in Ashland spanned five decades, but his immeasurable impact will undoubtedly endure far into the future, according to those who knew him well.

Kelley died on Tuesday at age 79.

A cherished public servant, Kelley began his law enforcement career in 1963. He continuously climbed the ranks until succeeding Ron McBride as Ashland’s Police Chief in 1999. He served in that capacity until 2006. Kelley was Ashland’s Mayor from 2009-12.

“Tom Kelley can be defined in one word: Caring,” said McBride, who now resides in Nicholasville. McBridge was Ashland’s top cop from 1979-99. “He cared about everything around him, he understood and he recognized. Tom Kelley was a dedicated father, husband, police officer, leader, all those things. And it all goes back to the fact that he cared.”

McBride also labeled Kelley as “loyal” and “considerate.”

“He could provide the guidance to make the right response,” McBride said.

Former Ashland City Attorney Sonny Martin described Kelley as “selfless.”

McBride recollected a situation that illustrated that selflessness.

“We had a child neglect case, and the child was quite young — 3, 4, maybe 5 years old,” McBride said. “There was another relative involved in trying to get things straightened out, trying to get the child away from a harmful situation. Now, with most organizations, that would be tossed in the lap of a social worker. Well, our social worker was Tom Kelley.

“He picked up the pieces and worked with that family, and the last I heard that child had done quite well,” McBride added.

McBride said Kelley “absolutely exemplified ‘police officer,’” and that he was “well-wired” into the community.

About 12 hours after his dad died on Tuesday, Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley vividly recalled a father-son trip to Frankfort in the 1970s when Todd was a third-grader.

Wendell Ford, Kentucky’s governor at the time, essentially predicted that young Todd would eventually follow in his father’s footsteps and become a police officer. They all three posed for a photo together.

Years later, when Ford was wrapping up his tenure as a state senator, Todd Kelley approached Ford with intentions of Ford autographing said photo.

“He says, I know you’re a policeman,” Kelley remembered Ford’s words.

Todd Kelley has been the city’s chief since August 2017.

“I feel like I am the luckiest guy in the world to have the mentor I’ve had,” Kelley said of his dad.

Tom Kelley instilled in his son important law enforcement values such as a people-to-police bond and an emphasis on working in unison with other police departments.

The chief often thinks of his dad’s pithy sayings such as, “When in doubt, don’t,” and “You get more with honey than vinegar.”

Tom Kelley co-authored criminal law manuals and was heavily influential in the type of training Kentucky officers go through.

He was “a cop’s cop,” said the current chief, who’s been a police officer since 1987.

Kelley was a family man, without question. Todd remembers the days of his dad, an avid baseball fan, volunteering in Little League. Tom had a lasting impact on his daughter, Tracey, as well. Tracey, Todd’s sister, is Boyd County’s circuit court clerk.

Tom survived colon cancer — he’d been cancer-free for 16 years.

For the last couple months, he’d been experiencing health issues, Todd said. Doctors discovered a cyst on Tom’s pancreas, which caused a bevy of problems and ultimately organ failure. He died under Hospice care.

“We lost a good friend early this morning,” said Kevin Gunderson, a former Ashland police officer and city commissioner. His relationship with Tom Kelley extends back 45 years.

“He was very good at mentoring young police officers,” Gunderson said.

“He is the best police officer I’ve ever worked with, no exception,” McBride said. “He’s the best leader I ever worked with.”

Added former City Manager Bill Fisher: "I was City Manager when he became Chief. That was the easiest recommendation for department head that I ever made in my 30-year career. ... He was a good man. He was always willing to give a person a chance to prove themselves. But when somebody would do something that got them in trouble, he'd say, nobody can do it to you like you can do it to yourself."

The Ashland Police Department expressed its deepest condolences to Tom’s wife, Brenda, son Todd (wife Angela), daughter Tracey, grandson Christopher Kelley and granddaughter Carrie Kelley.

Mayor Matt Perkins called Kelley “a stalwart of public safety and service.”

The Ashland City Commission has requested all flags in the city be flown at half-staff from today through Saturday in Kelley’s honor.

(606) 326-2664 |