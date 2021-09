The Atlanta Falcons finished assembling their 53-man roster well ahead of the NFL’s 4:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. While the majority of the team’s roster spots were locked in place, there were still a few surprises.

Let’s see how Falcons Twitter reacted to today’s cuts.

Gallery

Falcons 53-man roster: Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks make team

gure>