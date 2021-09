TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hospitals use oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients and the increase in severe cases is leading to a demand in oxygen supplies. "One of the primary means of support is oxygenation, through supplemental oxygen all the way through intubation and ventilator support, so oxygen is an absolutely critical resource to supporting that COVID patient and naturally with that, we're going to see an increase in the consumption of that product," said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.