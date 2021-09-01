TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Gordon’s Update – Weather, COVID and Drive Through Testing – 8/31/21

A trough of low pressure is sliding eastward and this thickened the marine layer overnight and gave us some patchy drizzle and mist this morning. The clouds will thin and we could see some sun in the afternoon. The winds becoming westerly 8-12 gusting to 18, the afternoon high near 66. The trough continues eastward tonight as high pressure moves in giving us mostly clear skies tonight, northwesterly winds 5-10, lows dropping to near 44.