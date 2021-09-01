CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Gordon’s Update – Weather, COVID and Drive Through Testing – 8/31/21

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trough of low pressure is sliding eastward and this thickened the marine layer overnight and gave us some patchy drizzle and mist this morning. The clouds will thin and we could see some sun in the afternoon. The winds becoming westerly 8-12 gusting to 18, the afternoon high near 66. The trough continues eastward tonight as high pressure moves in giving us mostly clear skies tonight, northwesterly winds 5-10, lows dropping to near 44.

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
City
Tillamook, OR
County
Tillamook County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Labor Day#Emergency Management#Temperature#Drive Through Testing#Covid News#State#Non Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy