We haven’t seen Tanguy Ndombele play a minute of first team action this season for Tottenham Hotspur, and over time it’s come out that the reason is that Tanguy asked to leave the club this summer. That precipitated Nuno Espirito Santo effectively deciding not to play him as he didn’t want to give first team minutes to an unsettled player who didn’t want to be there over players who are fighting for minutes.