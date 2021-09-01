CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Money Podcast's Season 5 Premiere

College football is back and with it comes a new season of the Free Money Podcast. Now in its fifth year of picking games against the spread, Free Money returns for fall 2021 with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin, and joining them for a second run is Jay In Lyndon of KSR morning radio caller fame to read the picks and add his opinions and analysis.

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

