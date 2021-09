To achieve its ambitious new sustainability goals, the town of Eagle is working with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to establish the Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund. The fund will honor the legacy of Palmer, whose passion for the outdoors and drive to create a more environmentally sustainable community led him to spearhead an eco-friendly building incentive fund as a planner and director of sustainable communities with Eagle County government. Palmer also served on the Eagle Town Council and other community boards, including Eco Trails, Holy Cross Energy and the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition.