Dorothy E. Donnelly – Coulter

Dorothy E. Donnelly, 95, of Coulter, died Aug. 29, 2021, at Kane Community Living Center, McKeesport. Born Nov. 7, 1925, in Coulterville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Annie Dreer Donnelly. Dorothy retired from G.C. Murphy and was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish, Corpus Christi Church. She is survived by nieces, Margie (Chuck) Heidenfelder, Mary Ann (Larry) Sutton, Mary Ann Ryan, Debra Higgins, Janet Harvey, Marlene Reccelle and Linda Hill; nephews, Jack Donnelly, Thomas Belan, Rick Donnelly, Lane Donnelly, Howard Donnelly, Edward Donnelly, Bryan Donnelly, Chuck Evans and Rusty Donnelly; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and her sister-in-law, Geraldine Donnelly. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Albert Donnelly, Harry Donnelly, Howard Donnelly, Marie Butler and Margaret Belan; and nephews, James, William and Stanley Butler, for whom she cared. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com, Chris Odasso, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org.