Brazil missing key EPL players for World Cup qualifiers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will be missing nine of its players from the English Premier League for its next three World Cup qualifiers including Thursday’s clash at Chile. But second place Argentina expects to have four of its England-based players at Venezuela on the same day. The Premier League clubs had said they would block their players from traveling to South American nations, which are red-listed by the British government because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil leads with six wins in six matches, but few analysts are taking any risks predicting who will play against seventh place Chile in Santiago. Argentina will have four Premier League players for the match in Caracas as well as captain Lionel Messi.

