How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’
Welcome back to Salem- and beyond! Soon, Days of Our Lives fans will be taken back to Salem with the new original Peacock limited-series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. This five-episode limited-series will air over the span of one week for free on Peacock, and will see the return of fan-favorite Salem residents from the past and present such as Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans and Drake Hogestyn as John Black return to the Days of Our Lives screen. With Peacock's free subscription, viewers have access to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem as well as over 7,000 hours of free content.www.etonline.com
