How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’

You knew ahead of time, right? It was never going to happen. What is it with Days of our Lives and weddings?. Most recently on Days of Our Lives, it was Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Theo (Cameron Johnson) who had their nuptials upended. When the veil lifted on “Ciara” during the ceremony, it was a substitute bride to be, Claire (Isabel Durant), who had schemed with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to abduct Ciara in order to jar loose her forgotten memories of their love. Seriously, didn’t we just see this same sort of ploy late last year when the Shawn-obsessed Jan (Heather Lindell) tried the switcheroo by donning Belle’s (Martha Madison) gown?