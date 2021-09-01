Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Naming Royal Who Made Alleged Racist Comment, Book Says
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put a lot of thought into their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March. In the new epilogue for the paperback version of the book Finding Freedom, which documents the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it is revealed that Winfrey only had a weekend to prepare for the headline-making event. But the couple had been planning to speak out ever since going public with their plans to exit.www.etonline.com
Comments / 8