CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considered Naming Royal Who Made Alleged Racist Comment, Book Says

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry put a lot of thought into their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March. In the new epilogue for the paperback version of the book Finding Freedom, which documents the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it is revealed that Winfrey only had a weekend to prepare for the headline-making event. But the couple had been planning to speak out ever since going public with their plans to exit.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 8

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Et
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Related
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Kate Middleton Will No Longer Receive A Huge Honor On Her Birthday Each Year

This year, Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday quietly. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turned 39 on January 9, had the privilege of being spoiled by those closest to her. Due to Great Britain's lockdown restrictions earlier this year, Kate spent the day with her husband and children, who apparently took good care of her. According to People, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis seized the opportunity to make their mother's birthday a special one by reverting to an age-old British custom: They had a tea party.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prince Harry beat The Crown and sank Camilla Parker Bowles

The foundations of Buckingham Palace have been shaking for years. When Prince Harry decided to say goodbye to his royal duties and to being a Senior member of the monarchy, everything took a turn for the worse. However, it was in 2016 with the premiere of The Crown on Netflix when most of the world began to know the true face of the Windsors.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Royal Family fury as Prince George’s brutal mocking not as bad as The Crown: ‘Tosh!’

Commentators were incensed after the new show The Prince, depicting Prince George as a spoilt child, was released in the US by broadcaster HBO. It shows the young royal – who is just eight years old – and his fictional trials and tribulations behind the walls of Buckingham Palace, with the likes of his parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, both appearing as well.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Royal Tradition Diana Didn't Want Her Sons to Follow, Sources Say

Princess Diana was a royal rebel. There were several longstanding protocols (like that heirs to the throne must not fly on the same plane) and traditions (like wearing gloves on walkabouts) that the Princess of Wales altered by the sheer power of her personality. There was, however, one royal tradition that even she could not change, as much as she disliked it for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Prince Harry Was 'Saddened, Disappointed' After Royal Family Denied This Request, Book Claims

Prince Harry was "saddened" after his request to the royal family for last year's Remembrance Sunday was denied, a book has claimed. A new epilogue included in the paperback release of royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's unauthorized biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "Finding Freedom," claimed to reveal new details about their life after quitting royal duties and moving to California and their tensions with the royal family.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy