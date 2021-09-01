US Forecast

The last rites for the late Charles E. Haynes were held at the home, 216 East Cass Street, Monday afternoon, the services being conducted by the Rev. A.W. Johnstone of the Presbyterian Church. The funeral was attended by a large gathering of the friends and relatives from out-of-town who paid their last respects to the memory of Mr. Haynes. A beautiful and sincere tribune to the late Charles E. Haynes comes from the pen of Dr. A.W. Johnstone, who had known and loved Mr. Haynes for many years. Mr. Johnstone says: “His sufferings are ended, and they have been long and trying. He met them bravely and at times he seemed almost to have conquered. Though his will was unyielding, the physical forces gradually were giving away; and the end came as a quiet, falling asleep. It was a relief to him, for he had come to the conclusion that the end was approaching. He will long be remembered by a great host of friends as a kindly, natural man, unspoiled and unconcerned about the small things in social customs. A sincere man, who wished all well, and never wholly outgrew his boyhood in the enjoyment of life. He has filled his place in public life without any desire of being conspicuous, but in a manner that secured the respect of his associates, because of his approval of the things that made for human betterment. He belonged to the generation of men who laid the foundation of our community, and these men have built so well that an honorable task is committed by them to the generation that is rapidly stepping into their place. The cherished memory of those who have been with us will help us, who yet remain, to go forward with more faith and courage to possible attainments. Charles E. Haynes, big, kindly, constant, laughing fellowman, will long be remembered as one who ever helped along the way of life and who gladly did his part.”