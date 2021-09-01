CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls, texts flood veterans’ crisis line

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 8 days ago
The primary crisis hotline for veterans experienced a 98 percent increase in the number of texts that it received during the last two weeks of August compared to the same two weeks last year, according to Stars and Stripes.

Calls to the Veterans Crisis Line increased 7 percent and online chats increased by nearly 40% during the same time period, from Aug. 13 to 29. Department of Veterans Affairs officials attribute the increase to multiple factors, including the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Veterans Administration said there’s an increased awareness of the hotline since last year and there’s not as much stigma about utilizing the resource. Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

