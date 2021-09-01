We need to talk about Sounders’ home form

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen the Seattle Sounders lost to the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday it continued a couple different frustrating trends. For one, it was the sixth straight regular-season game in which the Sounders failed to beat their southern rivals at home. Frustrating as it is — and it’s definitely annoying — I’m not sure there’s a whole lot to take away from it, especially given how the Sounders have been almost as inversely dominant on the road against the Timbers.

SEATTLE — Nobody likes a party crasher. Unfortunately for the Seattle Sounders, uninvited guests are making a habit of coming into Lumen Field, making a mess, and leaving with all of the unopened bottles of the good wine. For the fourth game in a row, an opponent has come in and left with a result, even worse this time because it was the Portland Timbers who made themselves at home on Seattle’s turf, blanking the Sounders 2-0. The Sounders’ haven’t beaten the Timbers at home during the regular season since 2017, a stretch that’s now five games long.
The Seattle Sounders were unable to uphold their end of the doubleheader bargain on Sunday evening, falling 2-0 to the Portland Timbers. That said, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Seattle had three attempts find woodwork, and several others that were dealt with. If recent history is any indication, the Sounders would be wise to locate all future meetings with the Timbers in Oregon. (That’s how it works, right? Just a simple request to the league office?)
Two weeks ago Ashle made the case that the consistency required to win a Supporters Shield is more difficult then winning MLS Cup, especially for the Loons who have struggled with consistency this season. Showing that consistency over a long season would be something all Loons fans would celebrate like winning a championship. However, it ignores the recent professional sports teams results in Playoffs in the Twin Cities (minus the Lynx, who win A LOT).
