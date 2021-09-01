We need to talk about Sounders’ home form

When the Seattle Sounders lost to the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday it continued a couple different frustrating trends. For one, it was the sixth straight regular-season game in which the Sounders failed to beat their southern rivals at home. Frustrating as it is — and it’s definitely annoying — I’m not sure there’s a whole lot to take away from it, especially given how the Sounders have been almost as inversely dominant on the road against the Timbers.