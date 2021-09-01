Pilot loses power to helicopter, still rescues hikers in Yavapai County

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A regular rescue for a couple of hikers in Yavapai County took a turn when the helicopter lost power but the pair still got to safety thanks to the pilot. On Friday evening, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office received a call that two hikers needed help on Pine Mountain, which is east of Black Canyon City. Search and rescue teams in the air and on the ground went to look for them. The helicopter pilot found them first close to their last known coordinates and then he looked for about 30 minutes for a spot to land the helicopter.