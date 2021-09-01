CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

Pilot loses power to helicopter, still rescues hikers in Yavapai County

By David Baker
AZFamily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A regular rescue for a couple of hikers in Yavapai County took a turn when the helicopter lost power but the pair still got to safety thanks to the pilot. On Friday evening, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office received a call that two hikers needed help on Pine Mountain, which is east of Black Canyon City. Search and rescue teams in the air and on the ground went to look for them. The helicopter pilot found them first close to their last known coordinates and then he looked for about 30 minutes for a spot to land the helicopter.

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Black Canyon City, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
Yavapai County, AZ
Accidents
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Weather#Pilot#Rescue Team#Accident#Cbs#Ycso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy