Waco, TX

Texas School District Closes For A Week After 2 Teachers Die Of COVID-19

CBS DFW
 8 days ago
WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Central Texas school district closed its schools Tuesday, August 31, until after the Labor Day holiday, after two teachers died of COVID-19 last week.

Connally Independent School District leaders closed the five suburban Waco schools for the rest of the week after the Saturday COVID-19 death of Natalia Chansler, 41, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School, said Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe.

Chansler’s death came days after David McCormick, 59, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High, died of COVID-19, Bottelberghe said.

It was not immediately known if either teacher was vaccinated.

Connally High School football coach Terry Gerik says the Cadets will play La Vega as scheduled Friday night.

The school has had 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases since classes began Aug. 18, Bottelberghe said Monday, August 29.

She added that more cases had been confirmed in the last few days, but she did not know if any have been directly traced back to Chansler.

“We have not found any correlation” between the two deaths, Bottelberghe said. “They were at two different grade levels even though they worked under the same content area, but we have recognized that there has been an increase in spread as far as throughout our student body at those two grade levels.”

In a Monday email, Superintendent Wesley Holt the hope “is that the closure and holiday break will provide those who are positive with the virus or exposed to others with the virus, the time to isolate and recover. This closure will also allow time for deep cleaning and sanitizing of all CISD facilities.”

The rolling seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases in Texas was 15,400 cases as of Sunday, August 28,according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rolling seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths in Texas was 200 per day.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Parents Sue Allen ISD In Federal Court Over Desire For Mask Mandate In Schools

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of parents in Allen ISD are filing a federal lawsuit against the school district, stating they want leaders to follow recommendations from U.S. government health leaders and doctors from Cook Children’s Medical Center regarding COVID-19. The school district is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, leaving mask-wearing at school as an option, not a requirement.
Fort Worth ISD Parents Make Emergency Request To Appeals Court Against Mask Mandate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite winning one court battle to keep mandatory masks out of schools, parents in Fort Worth made an emergency request Tuesday for another court to act, after it appeared there may be a way for the school district to mandate masks anyway. The emergency motion to the Second Court of Appeals asked the court to keep an injunction preventing the Fort Worth Independent School District from enforcing a mask order in place, while it considers the case. The request comes after FWISD filed a notice to appeal a temporary injunction last week, and noted Texas law allows school districts to set aside an order from a trial court during an appeal. The district was not requiring masks when students returned to school Tuesday. The school board has instructed the superintendent to only enforce the order if and when it could do so legally. Four parents with children in the district first took legal action last month, after the superintendent announced students would not be required to wear masks to school, then changed his mind the next day.

