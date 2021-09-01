Disney+ “The Princess and the Frog” Redesign
Disney Parks made lots of people pleased, and few people were not amused. The fans least expected their revelation that Splash Mountain’s ‘The Princess and the Frog‘ was getting a significant overhaul. The story of Naveen and Tiana continues as a redesign of Splash Mountain. Walt Disney’s Parks division brought in new story details and concept art on the franchise’s continuation. Guests will join Tiana for the Mardi Gras celebration with Louis, the trumpet-playing alligator, and Naveen. The redesign will include songs inspired by the original soundtrack. They intend to incorporate the New Orleans culture into the redesign’s feel and look, from visuals to sounds. To bring the conceptualization into account, the commissioning of Paintings by Shakira Mahdi took place.www.tvovermind.com
