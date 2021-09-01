CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Lady Eagles toppled by senior-laden Lady Dark Horses

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen lost to Clinton 9-0 in its 2-A Southeastern Athletic Conference girls high school tennis opener on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles, second a year ago in the Three Rivers Conference, were limited to winning 12 games.

• Lady Eagles: Senior Heather Hardin was closest to victory, falling 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1. Seniors Jayden Willington-McKenzie Williams lost 8-3 in doubles at No. 2.

• Lady Dark Horses: Winners in singles were seniors Lauren Naylor, Melina Matthews, Emily Baggett, Zoey Brewer, Kate Randleman and Haley Carter. The doubles victors were Naylor-Baggett, Matthews-Brewer and Randleman-Carter.

• Next: East Bladen 1-1 SAC, 1-1 overall, at West Bladen on Thursday; Clinton 2-0 SAC, 7-0 overall, at Fairmont on Thursday.

