Stocks ended slightly lower Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite finished at a record. Analysts attributed the weakness to worries over the elevated number of COVID-19 cases and uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve and other central banks will begin to dial back monetary support. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up around 69 points, or 0.2%, to close near 35,031, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed around 6 points, or 0.1%, finishing near 4,514. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 88 points, or 0.6%, to end near 15,287.