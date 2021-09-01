Never Too Early to Spitball Cannes ‘22

"All this calm and perfection… I find it oppressive." IFC Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the indie drama Bergman Island, the latest film from acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve (who is one of my personal favorites). This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and was one of my favorite films of the festival. In Bergman Island, an American filmmaking couple go to the island where Ingmar Bergman was inspired and find that the lines between reality and fiction star to blur. It was filmed back in 2018 on the island Fårö in Sweden. Talented actors Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth star, with Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. I've been a fan of Mia Hansen-Løve for years (interviewed her in 2016) and this is yet another excellent and intellectual creation in her oeuvre. I wrote a glowing review of the film at Cannes, saying it's "another light and breezy walk-and-talk film" about relationships and an exploration of how to be inspired by the past. I highly recommend this.