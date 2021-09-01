CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Never Too Early to Spitball Cannes ‘22

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will probably be the one and only time this year that I spitball predictions for next May’s Cannes Film festival because, well, it’s very hard to think this far ahead right now. Regardless, a lot of productions affected by the pandemic during these last 15 months are set to finally be ready for Cannes next year. This is still a very tentative list of potential Cannes ’22 competition titles and, obviously, subject to change:

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Glazer
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Jia Zhangke
Person
Terrence Malick
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Ryūsuke Hamaguchi
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Crimes Of The Future#Triangle#Jean Pierre Luc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Related
MoviesVariety

Are Film Festivals Behind the Curve in Dealing With #MeToo Controversies?

Before the #MeToo movement started shifting social and cultural perspectives, controversies at European film festivals were triggered by the selection of polarizing movies — think Gaspar Noe or Lars von Trier films. But in recent years, festivals such as Venice, Deauville, San Sebastian and Berlin have come under criticism when inviting and/or honoring filmmakers and talent who have been accused of sexual misconduct or domestic violence.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Panned at Telluride

Wes Anderson’s ”The French Dispatch” already world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this past July, but hadn’t screened in the United States until today. It was met with mostly positive reviews at Cannes, but it definitely felt, to my eyes, at least, like a step back for Anderson. But, like all of his films, I have this nagging feeling it’ll play much better on subsequent viewings.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Card Counter’: Paul Schrader’s Smart, and Disciplined Film Doesn’t Pack a Wallop [Venice]

Paul Schrader was heavily inspired by Robert Bresson’s “The Diary of a Country Priest” for his 2018 magnum opus “First Reformed.” In “The Card Counter,” Schrader again goes all in with Bresson, even recycling a couple of scenes from his own “American Gigolo” (which was partly inspired by Bresson’s “Pickpocket”) for another minimalist character study about redemption but without the brooding intensity of his last film. Call it “Worse Reformed.” With “First Reformed” and “The Card Counter,” Schrader may very well be building up a Bressonian trilogy (his next film still hasn’t been announced, but I bet it’ll again find inspiration in the legendary French director ).
Moviesworldofreel.com

Darius Khondji Set as DP for James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’

I can report that Darius Khondji (“Uncut Gems”) is set to lens James Gray’s upcoming “Armageddon Time.” An immense addition to Gray’s film as Khondji is one of the very best cinematographers working today. This Tehran-born camera genius has worked with some of the greatest directors in the world. He...
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Screens to More Glowing Reactions

Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” test-screened to more positive notices the other day, with a reader signalling Mark Rylance as a particular standout. What we know about “Don’t Look Up,” (12.10.21) his upcoming return to comedy, is that it’s the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.
MoviesSFGate

'Spencer,' 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Benedetta' Among BFI London Film Festival Galas, Full Program Unveiled

The 65 British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival has unveiled its full program and the headline galas include several films that have been gaining fame recently. Among the galas are Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” with Kristen Stewart; Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” with Benedict Cumberbatch; Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” with Will Smith; and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” featuring a host of stars including Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Léa Seydoux.
MoviesFirst Showing

New US Trailer for 'Bergman Island' Starring Tim Roth & Vicky Krieps

"All this calm and perfection… I find it oppressive." IFC Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the indie drama Bergman Island, the latest film from acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve (who is one of my personal favorites). This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and was one of my favorite films of the festival. In Bergman Island, an American filmmaking couple go to the island where Ingmar Bergman was inspired and find that the lines between reality and fiction star to blur. It was filmed back in 2018 on the island Fårö in Sweden. Talented actors Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth star, with Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. I've been a fan of Mia Hansen-Løve for years (interviewed her in 2016) and this is yet another excellent and intellectual creation in her oeuvre. I wrote a glowing review of the film at Cannes, saying it's "another light and breezy walk-and-talk film" about relationships and an exploration of how to be inspired by the past. I highly recommend this.
MoviesMUBI

Annus Mirabilis Papers: When a Director Makes Two Films in a Year

There was a period, less than a lifetime ago, when the filmgoer was met with a laidback prolificacy. In this stretch, from silents to the sixties, it would be common for a habitual spectator to see multiple films by, say, Raoul Walsh or Michael Curtiz in a given calendar year. For a director, the two-(or more)-films-a-year was a frequency in the studio system, whose mechanisms were set up to move personnel from one production to another seamlessly. The regularity of this occurrence likely allowed it to pass under the viewer’s gaze without notice.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Wes Anderson Curated These 7 Films for Upcoming FIAF Film Series

“French Dispatch” director Wes Anderson is so stranger to sharing his favorite movies. Now, he’s paired with the French Institute Alliance Francaise (FIAF) for a seven movie series devoted to Anderson’s favorite French features. The screening series will coincide with the release of Anderson’s next feature, the aforementioned “French Dispatch” starring Timothee Chalamet. The series will kick off with a free screening of Diane Kurys’ 1977 feature “Peppermint Soda” on September 14. The other features in the series, dubbed “Wes Anderson’s French Connection” includes Max Ophuls’ 1940 film “From Mayerling to Sarajevo,” Francois Truffaut’s “The Man Who Loved Women” from 1977,...
MoviesThe Free Press

Fall movie calendar, from 'Venom' to 'King Richard'

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” (Netflix): A documentary chronicling the friendship between the boxing legend and the civil rights leader. “The Card Counter” (In theaters): Oscar Isaac plays a professional gambler and a former serviceman who encounters a young man (Tye Sheridan) bent on revenge in Paul Schrader's latest.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Django & Django’ Review: Quentin Tarantino Is the Star and Should Have Been the Director

Sergio Corbucci, described by Quentin Tarantino in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as the second-best director of Italian westerns, sure knew how to end a movie. He could serve up thrillingly bloody catharsis in the original “Django,” his 1966 breakout that proved the global commercial viability of spaghetti westerns extended beyond the films of Sergio Leone (it should go without saying, the best director of Italian westerns). He could do an operatically sprawling three-way shootout on Leone’s level, as with the ending of “The Mercenary.” He could end his films with a punchline, like the comedic Mexican Revolution tale...
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Say goodbye to summer with the movies

Just as quickly as it began, the summer is winding down. If you’re trying to cherish these last summer moments, here are a few mvovies to set the mood before autumn rolls around. “Point Break” – Young FBI agent Johnny Utah must go undercover as his next assignment, tasked with...
Moviesworldofreel.com

Claire Denis’ ‘Fire’ Aiming to Premiere at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival

We’ve been painstakingly waiting for Claire Denis’ “Fire,” which has the French filmmaker leaving her ambitious 2019 space odyssey “High Life,” and reuniting with Juliette Binoche. The cast also includes Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, and “Atlantics” director Mati Diop. We initially thought that maybe “Fire” could be a late-addition at...
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Jean-Paul Belmondo, "The Matrix 4" Teasers, Wong Kar Wai x Soethby's NFT

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, leaving behind six decades of films that started with his breakout role in Jean-Luc Godard's Breathless (1960). In his tribute to the iconic actor, critic Richard Brody describes Belmondo as the "height of cool [...] an icon of a cinema to which he didn't belong."
Celebritiesinlander.com

Writer/director Paul Schrader punishes his characters and his audience in The Card Counter

The man who calls himself William Tell drifts from one regional casino to the next, winning just enough money to get by without raising the suspicions of vigilant pit bosses. The life of a gambler in Paul Schrader's The Card Counter is far from the glamour of movies like Ocean's Eleven, or even the artful sleaze of Robert Altman's California Split. It's a relentless, monotonous grind, with no more passion or excitement than working on an assembly line.
Musicworldofreel.com

Johnny Greenwood Will Score Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Soggy Bottom’

Jonny Greenwood, the guitarist and backbone of Radiohead, will be in charge of the music for Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming “Soggy Bottom” (that’s actually not the official title, it’s something else, but I’m using it for now). Greenwood has been composing his iconic brand of violin-tinged scores for nearly two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy