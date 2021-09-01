CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Jefferson Forest secures date with Pulaski County in Week 2

Cover picture for the articleIt didn't take Jefferson Forest long to find an opponent to replace Staunton River for its second football game of the 2021 season. Less than 24 hours after Staunton River announced its home game scheduled for Friday against the Cavaliers would be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, Forest picked up Pulaski County. It will host the Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday at Sabre Stadium, school athletic director Jedd Zaring announced in a release.

