Brewers' Luis Urias: Not in Tuesday's lineup

 8 days ago

Urias is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants. The 24-year-old started the past 11 games -- the last six of which came at shortstop -- and will head to the bench Tuesday with Willy Adames (quadriceps) returning to action. Urias should see most of his playing time at third base until Eduardo Escobar (hamstring) returns from the injured list, though Jace Peterson is starting at the hot corner Tuesday.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Jace Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Against The Giants
