Engram (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Engram had worked on the side with the Giants' training staff during Thursday's joint practice with the Patriots, but the tight end's return to the field Friday suggests that he has a chance to see action in the team's preseason finale Sunday against New England. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com previously noted that the Giants' healthy starters would play at least a half versus the Patriots, but it's possible that Engram could potentially be held out for precautionary reasons, given his recent on-field limitations.