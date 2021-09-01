Dodgers' Danny Duffy: Still weeks away from mound work

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Duffy (forearm) is still multiple weeks away from throwing off a mound, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Duffy was acquired from the Royals in late July despite landing on the injured list with a left flexor strain just nine days earlier. The southpaw has taken longer than expected to recover, and Roberts' latest update indicates that he won't start a rehab assignment until mid-September at the earliest. Given that timeline, Duffy may not pitch again during the regular season, but he should be a postseason bullpen option so long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks.