Brewers' Willy Adames: Returning to action Tuesday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Adames (quadriceps) is starting at shortstop and batting second Tuesday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames sat out Monday after serving as the designated hitter the previous two games, but he'll now reclaim his starting role at shortstop after missing some time with the quadriceps injury. The 25-year-old is 3-for-19 with eight strikeouts in his past six appearances and will attempt to get back on track in San Francisco. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Adames will have more frequent maintenance days down to stretch to help ease his return from the quad issue.

