Chargers' Justin Jackson: Sheds injury, returns to practice

Jackson (groin) participated in Tuesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers utilize the Northwestern product after the team opted to keep both Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree on the roster, instead waiving talented wide receiver Tyron Johnson as one of the team's final cuts. Jackson had all but locked up the backup job behind Austin Ekeler earlier this preseason, but a multi-week groin injury kept him out for most of training camp, allowing Kelley and Rountree to possibly earn more regular-season snaps. As a result, Jackson's true utility within the offense could be ambiguous after his latest injury issue.