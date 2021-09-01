CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Considered day-to-day

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Hayes (hand) is not currently swinging but is considered day-to-day, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The third baseman disclosed that he suffered the hand bruise while slamming his helmet after making an out Sunday. He's not swinging while he still experiences some soreness, but it doesn't sound like the club has any plans to send him to the injured list at this point. He's day-to-day and could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday against the White Sox.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches walk-off blast

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a walk-off three-run home run in Wednesday's victory over Cincinnati. The right fielder launched a Brad Brach slider over the fence for a walk-off homer in the tenth inning. It was the veteran's eighth long ball of the season. Overall, the 32-year-old has produced a disappointing triple slash of .213/.279/.348 with the first two representing career lows.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ hand injury came when he slammed his helmet in dugout

CHICAGO — When Ke’Bryan Hayes left Sunday’s game with a right hand contusion, it wasn’t clear what exactly happened. There hadn’t been a play on the field that stood out as particularly painful, and there hadn’t been camera shots of the Pirates third baseman grimacing after a specific swing. Manager Derek Shelton said after the game that the injury happened “during the game at some point,” but left it at that.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Dillon Peters: Lands on 10-day IL

Peters was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain Saturday. Peters started against the Cardinals on Friday and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out four in five innings to take the loss. However, he apparently sustained a back injury and will miss at least one turn through the rotation as a result. It's not yet clear when the southpaw will be able to return.
MLBMLB

Stat of the Day: Hays continues streak

MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Orioles this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. Sept. 1: Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4 -- Hays continues streak. In the top of the fifth inning of Wednesday's rubber match, Austin Hays smacked...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The RBI race is really heating up now

We all know about how great Jose Abreu has been for the Chicago White Sox in his MLB career. He is now becoming known as one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. His bat has been elite for a long time and he also plays some Gold Glove first base on defense. His value has been second to no player to put on that uniform for a very long time. When it is all said and done, he could be a top-five player in the history of the team.
MLBabc17news.com

Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak. Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh. Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.
College Sports247Sports

Louisville safety Josh Minkins considered 'day-to-day'

The Louisville safety room isn't as deep as it had hoped, but a pair of departures has left the group thin. Transfers Kenderick Duncan and Qwynnterrio Cole bring quality experience and seemingly have the first-team spots on lock down. But, then again, there's not much depth behind the pair. True freshman Benjamin Perry and cornerback Chandler Jones are also certain to get a fair share of snaps at safety. Second-year freshman Josh Minkins, the lone returning safety from a season ago, has been recovering from an injury since January.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Alford: Day off Sunday

Alford is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Alford started the past four games and went 5-for-17 with three homers, five total RBI, four total runs and two stolen bases during that stretch, and he'll take a seat for the series finale at Chicago. Ben Gamel, Bryan Reynolds and Yoshi Tsutsugo will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
MLBchatsports.com

Woebegone Pirates put a Labor Day hurt on Tigers

Pittsburgh — It was a rough Labor Day for the Tigers. In the morning they learned that pitcher Joe Jimenez and bench coach George Lombard tested positive for COVID-19 and three other coaches would have to leave for quarantining because of contact tracing. Then the game happened. The Pittsburgh Pirates...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Series preview: Pirates welcome Tigers in Labor Day affair

Radio: KDKA-AM Tigers SB Nation Site: Bless You Boys. The Tigers head to town for the final interleague series of the season. Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.26 ERA) vs. Bryse Wilson (2-6, 4.61 ERA) Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EST. Wily Peralta (3-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. TBD. Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST. Matt Manning...
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Place Brubaker And Underwood On 10-Day IL, Recall Pair Of RHP

The Pittsburgh Pirates continued their almost-daily tweaks to the roster yesterday, swapping out a pair of right-handers for a different duo of righties. JT Brubaker and Duane Underwood Jr. each were placed on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation. Brubaker leads the Pirates in innings pitched and Underwood has thrown the most innings among Pirates relievers. Each left Saturday’s 7-6 loss at the Cubs in the middle of an at-bat, complaining of shoulder discomfort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy