Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Considered day-to-day

We all know about how great Jose Abreu has been for the Chicago White Sox in his MLB career. He is now becoming known as one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. His bat has been elite for a long time and he also plays some Gold Glove first base on defense. His value has been second to no player to put on that uniform for a very long time. When it is all said and done, he could be a top-five player in the history of the team.