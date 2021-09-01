Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Considered day-to-day
Hayes (hand) is not currently swinging but is considered day-to-day, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The third baseman disclosed that he suffered the hand bruise while slamming his helmet after making an out Sunday. He's not swinging while he still experiences some soreness, but it doesn't sound like the club has any plans to send him to the injured list at this point. He's day-to-day and could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday against the White Sox.www.cbssports.com
