Pair complete UK's longest straight-line challenge

As head shepherd at Oxfordshire’s UNESCO-listed Blenheim Palace estate, Charles Gerring oversees one of Europe’s largest sheep flocks. It’s late spring and I’m standing in a hay-scented barn, trying to forget the lamb burger I ate last night as a two-day-old ball of wool waddles towards me. I’m spending the day at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace estate, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, as well as Winston Churchill’s birthplace. Wander through the grounds, laid out by Capability Brown, and you’ll find cedar-filled arboretums, Italian gardens, rose gardens, water terraces, and lakes. Oh, and sheep—lots of them. Blenheim Palace has one of the largest sheep flocks in Europe, and for Charles Gerring, the estate’s head shepherd, this is his favorite time of year.
