Pair complete UK's longest straight-line challenge

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo adventurers have become the first people to walk the longest straight line in the UK without crossing a paved road. Calum Maclean, 32, and Jenny Graham, 41, climbed mountains, scrambled down gullies and tackled steep rocky crags to complete the 49-mile (78.55km) challenge. There were no paths on the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Gps#Ordnance Survey#Bbc Scotland
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
