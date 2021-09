Labor Day weekend may still be a week away, but some of the sales have already started. In fact, right now is a good time to start shopping those Labor Day mattress sales before everyone picks through the good stuff. Because, as we all know, few things in life can be as satisfying as sleeping on a brand-new, comfy mattress. Especially if you've been struggling to get a good night's sleep or have been settling for the same, half-sunken mattress you've had since college, a new mattress—one that's actually supportive and good quality—can make a world of a difference.