Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs talks about his contract situation

By Tim Weaver
 8 days ago
The Seahawks have had a number of veterans “holding in” at training camp this year in the hopes of getting a new contract. So far, only one of them has gotten paid. Jamal Adams landed a new deal that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, but left tackle Duane Brown still hasn’t come to an agreement. Neither has free safety Quandre Diggs, who didn’t practice a few days last week to make a statement about his contract.

Diggs spoke with reporters today about his situation, saying he wouldn’t call it a hold-in exactly and he considers himself blessed to be a Seahawk. Watch.

Seattle Seahawks: 2021 initial 53-man roster by jersey number

