CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Practice Squads: Eligibility, pay, playing on gameday and more to know

By John Sheeran
Cincy Jungle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL roster cutdown week is an exciting time for NFL fans, but an always stressful time for the players. As clubs callously reduced their rosters, countless young players hit the waiver wire, awaiting to see where their NFL career takes them next. For many of them, they’ll end up right...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#Nfl Teams#American Football#Gameday#The Cincinnati Bengals#Covid#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is dead wrong about the Cowboys

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to reevaluate the Cowboys. Bruce Arians is one of the best coaches in the NFL, so he will always get the benefit of the doubt. What he did with the Buccaneers is nothing short of spectacular, and the recent Super Bowl win places Arians in the upper echelon of coaches in league history.
NFLMiami Herald

Bill Belichick must be smiling as Dolphins deal with Watson rumors and Tua with doubts | Opinion

What a stinking mess for the Miami Dolphins — and especially Tua Tagovailoa — to be dealing with on the doorstep of the NFL regular season. The season is supposed to launch with the second-year quarterback feeling super confident and feeling the full faith of his coaches and team. Instead he is being chased not by opposing edge rushers but by Deshaun Watson rumors that have risen anew with very curious timing, indeed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Clinton Portis Pleads Guilty

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis has made a decision regarding his trial. The two-time Pro Bowler has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. This is an interesting decision from Portis, ending the prosecution without going to trial a second time. Portis faces a maximum sentence of...
NFLCincy Jungle

Adam Jones reveals he adopted Chris Henry’s sons

It’s been nearly 12 years since Chris Henry passed away. The former Cincinnati Bengals receiver is remembered fondly in the NFL community, but Henry was more than just a player. He was also a father to two young boys and one girl. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, former Bengals...
NFLfantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Matthew Stafford

Fantasy football is all about predicting the future. Everybody can read last season’s statistics, but the best fantasy footballers are good at predicting what will happen next. Now, unless you’re a time traveler, you’re never going to get these predictions right every time. However, with some common sense and the right knowledge, you can predict the future better than the rest of your league and win yourself that coveted fantasy belt. This article is designed to help you make that happen. This is Start/Sit, PLUS!
NFLCincy Jungle

Why Nick Foles makes sense for the Bengals

Joe Burrow is almost certain to be completely healthy at some point. But that point might not be right now. In the meantime, the Bengals—and head coach Zac Taylor—cannot survive without a good backup quarterback. Brandon Allen doesn’t seem to be a guy who can win meaningful games. Recently, we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy